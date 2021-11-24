Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Raj B Shetty's Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty's Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which was released on November 19, has been receiving tremendous response from audiences and filmmakers alike. One such response came from acclaimed Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who showered praises on GGVV. The director, who got to hear a lot of good things about the film, watched it and caught up with Raj B Shetty over a telephonic conversation.

Sharing some snippets from this conversation, Raj says that Anurag was surprised that the same person had written, directed and acted in the film. "He felt it was amazing, and brilliantly made. Anurag was astounded to know that the film was shot in 32 days, and assured that he'd soon be putting up his thoughts about the film," shares Raj, who reveals being overwhelmed just listening to Anurag's voice.

Anurag went on to add that GGVV is in a different zone, and the fact that it is personal and powerful even sets it apart from films like Subramaniapuram, Angamaly Diaries, and the Wasseypur series. Raj shared that Anurag felt the former delivered a secure performance in the film. "He has invited me over to Mumbai and wants to talk to me about my filmmaking process," he says.

Presented by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and distributed by KRG Studios, GGVV also stars Rishab Shetty and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. While the film's music is by Midhun Mukundhan, Praveen Shriyan has handled the cinematography and editing.

