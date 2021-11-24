STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makers of Kannada thriller RangiTaranga deny selling Hindi remake rights

The remake rights for all languages is owned by the co-producer and executive producer of the film Mr Sudhakar Bhandary Saaja.

Published: 24th November 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

RangiTaranga, which opened to a positive response, also made its presence felt on a global level when it was released in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia and UAE.

A still from 'Rangitaranga'

By Express News Service

Producer, actress Komal Unawnay who has bankrolled films like 'One Way Ticket' and 'Bicycle Boys' announced earlier today that she has acquired the official Hindi remake rights of the award-winning Kannada thriller RangiTaranga. However the makers have denied selling the rights.

"It has come to our notice that a production house is claiming to possess the Hindi remake rights of our film RangiTaranga. The remake rights for all languages is owned by the co-producer and executive producer of the film Mr Sudhakar Bhandary Saaja. Anybody attempting to sell or purchase the rights of Rangi Taranga and/or remaking it without our legal consent amounts to a violation of court order," he says.

Komal Unawnay is yet to respond to the complaint. RangiTaranga, directed by Anup Bhandari, and produced by HK Prakash, was released in 2015 and starred Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty and Saikumar.

