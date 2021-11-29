STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudha Murty heaps praise on film '100'

In her video message, philanthropist-writer Sudha Murty talks about how 100 addresses cybercrime and puts forward an important lesson for people addicted to their phones and social media.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sudha Murty (Photo | EPS)

Sudha Murty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service
A still from the film 

Ramesh Aravind’s latest directorial, 100, which is currently running successfully, received appreciation from philanthropist-writer Sudha Murty, who called it a “film for the family.” In her video message, Sudha talks about how 100 addresses cybercrime and puts forward an important lesson for people addicted to their phones and social media. Sudha went on to praise the makers of 100 and called it one of the best Kannada films she’d seen recently. 

Producer Ramesh Reddy shared that Sudha Murty’s words were overwhelming and will always be cherished by him. Made under the Suraj Productions banner, 100 stars Ramesh Aravind as a cop, and features Rachita Ram, Poorna and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

100, which was made in two languages, was released only in Kannada on November 19. The production house is now looking forward to releasing the film in Telugu in December. “We have tied up with popular Telugu distributors, who are looking to release the film in a good number of theatres,” says the producer, who is looking forward to releasing his next, Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. Ramesh Reddy is also bankrolling Susi Ganesan’s upcoming Hindi project.

