STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth, Tarun Chandra in Anand Mishra’s paranormal thriller

This will be the director’s first feature film, tentatively titled Trin Trin, and is bankrolled by Kamar Film Factory
 

Published: 30th November 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Diganth

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Gaalipata actor Diganth and Love Guru-fame Tarun Chandra will star in Anand Mishra’s directorial debut. The film, tentatively titled Trin Trin, is set to be a paranormal thriller, confirms Anand. The director reveals that he was influenced by a handful of Korean and Hollywood films while writing the script that explores parallel universes and time travel. 

Anand, who hails from Mumbai, has produced non-fiction shows and is associated with various entertainment channels. He has also directed a couple of Bollywood music videos, commercial advertisements, and short films. Producer Kamar is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Kamar Factory. “Even though this is my first film with Kamar, I have earlier associated with the producer for a couple of shows -- Box Cricket League and Indian Bowling League, which had various actors from Kannada stars participating. Sandalwood is not new to me, but feature films are,” says Anand.

The director plans to take the film on floors sometime in mid-January, and is currently doing the preparations, and simultaneously working on the music. The makers have roped in well-known cinematographer, H C Venu, and music director, Anand Raja Vikram. 

Diganth, who has completed shooting for Marigold, Gaalipata 2, Huttuhabba Subhashayagalu, and Nimma Katheyalli Hannavilla, is now waiting for its release. The actor, who has a few pending portions to be completed for the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru, is now busy shooting for Thimayya & Thimmayya along with senior actor, Anant Nag.

Tarun Chandra, who was last seen in Goa (2015), has not taken up projects for a few years, Trin Trin by Anand Mishore will be a comeback film for the actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaalipata Trin Trin
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp