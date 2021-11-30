Diganth, Tarun Chandra in Anand Mishra’s paranormal thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gaalipata actor Diganth and Love Guru-fame Tarun Chandra will star in Anand Mishra’s directorial debut. The film, tentatively titled Trin Trin, is set to be a paranormal thriller, confirms Anand. The director reveals that he was influenced by a handful of Korean and Hollywood films while writing the script that explores parallel universes and time travel.

Anand, who hails from Mumbai, has produced non-fiction shows and is associated with various entertainment channels. He has also directed a couple of Bollywood music videos, commercial advertisements, and short films. Producer Kamar is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Kamar Factory. “Even though this is my first film with Kamar, I have earlier associated with the producer for a couple of shows -- Box Cricket League and Indian Bowling League, which had various actors from Kannada stars participating. Sandalwood is not new to me, but feature films are,” says Anand.

The director plans to take the film on floors sometime in mid-January, and is currently doing the preparations, and simultaneously working on the music. The makers have roped in well-known cinematographer, H C Venu, and music director, Anand Raja Vikram.

Diganth, who has completed shooting for Marigold, Gaalipata 2, Huttuhabba Subhashayagalu, and Nimma Katheyalli Hannavilla, is now waiting for its release. The actor, who has a few pending portions to be completed for the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru, is now busy shooting for Thimayya & Thimmayya along with senior actor, Anant Nag.

Tarun Chandra, who was last seen in Goa (2015), has not taken up projects for a few years, Trin Trin by Anand Mishore will be a comeback film for the actor.