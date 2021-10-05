Live-in relationships must receive the same treatment as marriages: Dhanya Ramkumar

By Express News Service

It is rare to see Kannada films explore stories about live-in relationships. Actor Suraj Gowda’s directorial debut, Ninna Sanihake deals with this theme in-depth and it also marks Dhanya Ramkumar’s first film.

In an interview with CE, Dhanya shares her take on such relationships. “A live-in relationship has many advantages and is less of a disadvantage. For a starter, you get a better view of what your partner is like, which will not be the case when you are just dating the person.

When you live with the person, you understand them better and this will help people take concrete decisions during the marriage.” She feels that such relationships are a ‘test of true love’. “It is natural like any relationship. This is my view on live-in relationships and our film will be an extension of this thought.”

The film is slated to hit theatres on October 8 and the romantic drama has Raghu Dixit scoring the music.

Dhanya believes that experimenting with such a subject will help her to reach all types of audiences. “I feel and hope a subject like Ninna Sanihake will remove the taboo about live-in relationships, and people will start to consuming such films without any judgement. The film showcases the various aspects of love in a very cute manner that will cater to all ages. People have different views about marriage, but still embrace differences, the same should be the way to see live-in relationships.”

Dhanya’s mother was one among the first audience to watch Ninna Sanihake. The actor shares that her mother had nothing but good things to say about the film. “But, I felt that I could have done better in a few scenes. That’s because we are usually critical of ourselves. But from the audience’s point of view, I feel Ninna Sanihake is going to be a winner,” she signs off.

Entire Rajkumar family comes together for Dhanya's debut

Dhanya Ramkumar’s Ninna Sanihake will have the entire Rajkumar family coming under one roof. The family has booked over 85 tickets for the premier show. “Everyone from the family is invited, and hopefully they make time for this, despite their busy schedule,” says Dhanya. She is the first female actor coming from the Rajkumar family. This and a couple of reasons make it all the more special for the debutant to celebrate the occasion. “It hasn’t synched in yet because promotions and interviews have kept me busy. An entire family coming together for my film is very special and heartwarming. I feel very grateful.” she says.