STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Live-in relationships must receive the same treatment as marriages: Dhanya Ramkumar

Dhanya Ramkumar talks about her upcoming debut  Ninna Sanihake directed by Suraj Gowda; the romantic drama to hit theatres on Oct 8

Published: 05th October 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanya Ramkumar

Dhanya Ramkumar

By Express News Service

It is rare to see Kannada films explore stories about live-in relationships. Actor Suraj Gowda’s directorial debut, Ninna Sanihake deals with this theme in-depth and it also marks Dhanya Ramkumar’s first film.
In an interview with CE, Dhanya shares her take on such relationships. “A live-in relationship has many advantages and is less of a disadvantage. For a starter, you get a better view of what your partner is like, which will not be the case when you are just dating the person.

When you live with the person, you understand them better and this will help people take concrete decisions during the marriage.” She feels that such relationships are a ‘test of true love’. “It is natural like any relationship. This is my view on live-in relationships and our film will be an extension of this thought.”

The film is slated to hit theatres on October 8 and the romantic drama has Raghu Dixit scoring the music.
Dhanya believes that experimenting with such a subject will help her to reach all types of audiences. “I feel and hope a subject like Ninna Sanihake will remove the taboo about live-in relationships, and people will start to consuming such films without any judgement. The film showcases the various aspects of love in a very cute manner that will cater to all ages. People have different views about marriage, but still embrace differences, the same should be the way to see live-in relationships.”

Dhanya’s mother was one among the first audience to watch Ninna  Sanihake. The actor shares that her mother had nothing but good things to say about the film. “But, I felt that I could have done better in a few scenes. That’s because we are usually critical of ourselves. But from the audience’s point of view, I feel Ninna Sanihake is going to be a winner,” she signs off.

Entire Rajkumar family comes together for Dhanya's debut

Dhanya Ramkumar’s Ninna Sanihake will have the entire Rajkumar family coming under one roof. The family has booked over 85 tickets for the premier show. “Everyone from the family is invited, and hopefully they make time for this, despite their busy schedule,” says Dhanya. She is the first female actor coming from the Rajkumar family. This and a couple of reasons make it all the more special for the debutant to celebrate the occasion. “It hasn’t synched in yet because promotions and interviews have kept me busy. An entire family coming together for my film is very special and heartwarming. I feel very grateful.” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Dhanya Ramkumar
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp