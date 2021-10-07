STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Lohith H to direct Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia

Producer B Kumar plans to kickstart the project on November 1 on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.  
 

Published: 07th October 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

B Kumar, Prajwal Devaraj and Lohith H.

B Kumar, Prajwal Devaraj and Lohith H.

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj is teaming up with Lohith H for his 35th film, Mafia. The film’s producer B Kumar confirmed this news to CE and said that he is happy to associate with the director.

Lohith made his debut with Mummy Save Me and then went on to make Devaki. Both were women-centric films with Priyanka Upendra in the lead. Mafia will be his next outing. “I have watched both his films. This is the first time he will be handling a commercial hero.

Prajwal Devaraj

Being a captain of this project, I am confident that he will do a good job, and he has complete support and encouragement from me and Prajwal,” says the producer.  

Lohith will also be collaborating with Shivarajkumar for a film titled Sathya Mangala. Mafia, billed as an action entertainer, will see Prajwal Devaraj as an enthusiastic cop.

The team, which is ready to start the film, is waiting for Prajwal Devaraj to finish his current commitment, Veeram. “We have planned to shoot Mafia from November 1, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava,” adds B Kumar.

Mafia will have Aditi Prabhudeva playing the female lead. The film will also feature Prajwal’s father and veteran actor Devaraj in a pivotal role. Mafia, bankrolled under Bangalore Kumar Films banner, will have dialogues written by Maasti. The film will have Anoop Seelin scoring music and Jebin Jackob handling the camera work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajwal Devara Lohith H Mafia B Kumar Mummy Save Me Devaki
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp