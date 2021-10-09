STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawab Shah joins Kabzaa cast

The shooting of director R Chandru’s upcoming pan-India film, starring Upendra, resumed on October 4.

A still from Kabzaa.

By Express News Service

Kabzaa, which boasts of an ensemble cast, now has multilingual actor Nawab Shah joining the team. The fifth schedule of R Chandru’s directorial venture, starring Upendra and Sudeep, resumed on October 4, and Nawab has already started shooting for his portions.

The team shared a few stills with CE from the sets. “Since we are working towards making a pan-Indian film, I was looking for a rugged and well-built actor, who will appeal to audiences across the country. And I am happy to have Nawab Shah on board,” says R Chandru, who is currently filming crucial portions in a 46-day schedule.  

Meanwhile, R Chandru is planning to reveal a multilingual teaser on Deepavali. The film, set to be released in seven languages, has music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by AJ Shetty, and editing by Mahesh Reddy.

Kabzaa’s cast also stars a few well-known actors like Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others. Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj and produced by the director himself under his production banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

