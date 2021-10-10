STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Sathyajith passes away at 72 following prolonged illness

The actor who made a mark with his debut movie 'Ankush' in Hindi in 1986 with Nana Patekar, had acted in more than 600 movies.

Published: 10th October 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada film actor Sathyajith died in a hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 72.

Satyajith was his screen name, whereas his actual name was Syed Nizamuddin.

The actor who made a mark with his debut movie 'Ankush' in Hindi in 1986 with Nana Patekar, had acted in more than 600 movies.

His prominent movies were Yuddha Kanda, Mandyada Gandu, Police Story, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Nyayakkagi Nanu, Sangharsha, Apthamithra and Padma Vyuha.

The seasoned artist had donned various roles ranging from villain to comedian.

He has worked with iconic actors of the Kannada film industry such as Rajkumar, Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyajith death Syed Nizamuddin
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp