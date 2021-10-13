Sudeep returns to direction with a multilingual, plans to pitch it to Salman Khan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The rumours about Kichcha Sudeep getting back to direction have been doing the rounds for some time now. The latest update from the multifaceted entertainer is sure to excite the audience. In an interaction with us, Sudeep has revealed that he has a script ready and has planned to direct it in multiple languages.

Sudeep

“I am planning to pitch the story to Salman Khan for the Hindi version and play the lead in the South Indian languages.” He also added that he has already initiated the conversation and was supposed to meet Salman in person in September. “I couldn’t make it there then. I hope to meet him soon and give him a narration.”

Sudeep, who is waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3 on Oct 14, and will follow it with Vikrant Rona, which is now in the post-production stage, meanwhile, the director is slowly preparing for his next. “I have written a script, and I find it sensitive and sensible,”

The Pailwaan actor feels that the lead character of his script demands a personality like Salman Khan. “I don’t want to leave any stones unturned for the film. But taking up the film is completely his choice. It will be nothing like it if he gives a nod.”

Sudeep signs off clarifying that doing justice to the script is his priority and everything else takes a back seat. “I wouldn’t want to fill the frame throughout and do something extra when I play the lead.

As a director, I would want to give the sole importance to my script.”