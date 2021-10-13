STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep returns to direction with a multilingual, plans to pitch it to Salman Khan

The actor-director confirms having penned a sensible story and plans to get behind the camera along with the Bollywood superstar  
 

Published: 13th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sudeep

Actor Kichcha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The rumours about Kichcha Sudeep getting back to direction have been doing the rounds for some time now. The latest update from the multifaceted entertainer is sure to excite the audience. In an interaction with us, Sudeep has revealed that he has a script ready and has planned to direct it in multiple languages.

Sudeep

“I am planning to pitch the story to Salman Khan for the Hindi version and play the lead  in the South Indian languages.” He also added that he has already initiated the conversation and was supposed to meet Salman in person in September. “I couldn’t make it there then. I hope to meet him soon and give him a narration.”

Sudeep, who is waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3 on Oct 14, and will follow it with Vikrant Rona, which is now in the post-production stage, meanwhile, the director is slowly preparing for his next. “I have written a script, and I find it sensitive and sensible,”

The Pailwaan actor feels that the lead character of his script demands a personality like Salman Khan. “I don’t want to leave any stones unturned for the film. But taking up the film is completely his choice. It will be nothing like it if he gives a nod.”

Sudeep signs off clarifying that doing justice to the script is his priority and everything else takes a back seat. “I wouldn’t want to fill the frame throughout and do something extra when I play the lead. 

As a director, I would want to give the sole importance to my script.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kichcha Sudeep Kannada cinema
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp