A new beginning

The film is directed by Gowri Ronanki with K Raghavendra Rao supervising the project.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

By Express News Service

Sreeleela, who made her mark in Kannada with Kiss, and Bharate is all set to test waters with her first Telugu debut Pelli SandaD. The By2Love actor is paired opposite Roshan Mekka in the film slated to hit theatres on October 15. The film is directed by Gowri Ronanki with K Raghavendra Rao supervising the project.

Pelli SandaD is presented by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works, and produced by RK Films.
Sreeleela is busy with her promotions and shares that she is pretty nervous.

“I am a known face in Kannada. But it is not the case in Telugu, but, we are completely banking on the script. Raghavendra Garu’s support and music by Keeravani are huge plus points for our film,” she says adding,

“The album has been getting a good response, and the background score is excellent, and that has given a great momentum for the film. The entire team is positive about the reception.”

