Sudeep: Cinema is a risky business, but sequels are fun

Kichcha Sudeep has created huge anticipation with the character Ghost in Kotigobba 3, which is set to hit theatres on October 14. As fans are wondering what the USP of the third part is, Sudeep tells us that apart from his dual roles Satya and Shiva, he played in Kotigobba 2, this Ghost role in the third instalment will be the highlight of the Kotigobba 3. “He is the core element of the film, and I can’t reveal more than that,” Sudeep says in this interview with CE.

However, debutant director Shiva Karthik, who has helmed Kotigobba 3, revealed in his interview with CE that Ghost is like the modern-day Robinhood. When asked about the same, Sudeep says that people should experience it in theatres. “Also, the lead character of Kotigobba 2 has always been like Robinhood, who strives for the betterment of people. He will continue to do the same in the third part as well. However, the decorum is different,” says Sudeep.

Sudeep

When there’s no expectation, your existence in the field becomes a question mark

Kotigobba is a franchise, which began with legendary actor

Vishnuvardhan. Now, it is carried forward by Sudeep. “If a franchise keeps growing, it means the previous film in it has done really well, and that’s the case with Kotigobba 3,” says Sudeep.

When asked if making a sequel involves some risk, he opines, “Cinema itself is a risky business. But I guess sequels are happiness. It means the audience liked the first part. Working on a new film is stressful because we don’t know how it is going to go. On the other hand, I consider sequels as leisure and relaxing affairs. In any film, we all take chances. I can give examples like Rocky 4, Fast and Furious 9... those are my inspirations and not those which flopped. Having said that, sequels are bound to set high expectations, but that shouldn’t stop us. Expectations are something that will help us deliver the best. When there is no expectation, your existence in the field becomes a question mark.”

Costumes don’t make me an actor

Sudeep will be seen in a new avatar for his Ghost role in the film, and talking about the look, he says, “It is a kind of an attire, which stands out and gives a unique twist to the character. Sequels are bound to take the franchise to the next level, and the team worked hard towards it, which I guess helped. It felt good to look at myself in the attire. However, just wearing costumes does not make me an actor, and the outfit has got nothing to do with your personality. It is all in the mind, and costumes just help you,” he says.

Shooting offshore was a good experience

Kotigobba 3 is a local story that goes international. Made on a big budget, the movie was filmed in two foreign locations – Serbia and Poland. Sudeep says that he enjoyed the experience of shooting the film offshore. “I liked the team’s discipline and the whole new protocols. It was good to watch how the police operated during the shooting process. Secondly, I love cars and watching drivers having fun. I thoroughly enjoyed the chase sequence - one of the highlights in the film,” he reveals.

First-timer Shiva Karthik handled many names

Sudeep came up with the idea for Kotigobba 3, which was later developed by debutant director Shiva Karthik. Sharing a few words about the debutant’s work, Sudeep says that Shiva Karthik has put three years of hard work into this film. “For a first-timer, he managed well to handle too many names. He has done his best, and I hope he gets what he deserves,” says Sudeep.

“Between the start and release of Kotigobba 3, we saw a change in the way audiences perceive cinema; their mentalities are different today. With corona being a major roadblock, a big challenge lies in front of us. Everyone – from producer Surappa Babu to the distributors – has done their best. The trailer has done well, and we are yet to see how the film is going to do,” he says.

I don’t talk about breakfast at dinner

Sudeep says that making Kotigobba 4 is not impossible as long as the intentions are right. “Another sequel just for the sake of the business is a wrong idea. A sequel should have content. I don’t want to talk about breakfast at dinner. Right now, I wish to stick to Kotigobba 3. It is important to learn whether people want more of Kotigobba rather than keep churning out sequels,” he says.