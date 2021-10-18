STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facing the camera, hearing 'action', gives me a high, says actor Ramesh Aravind

'It’s been two years since I have faced the camera, and the thought of beginning to shoot has created an excitement,' says Ramesh.

Ramesh Aravind

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind is raring to begin shooting for the Shivaji Surathkal sequel, which is set to be based on the Mysterious Case of Mayavi. The shooting for the film, directed by Akash Srivatsa, is starting from November 4, and the actor says that can’t wait to get on to the sets of this film. “It’s been two years since I have faced the camera, and the thought of beginning to shoot has created an excitement,” says Ramesh. Akash Srivatsa, who directed part 1 of the whodunit is back for the sequel too.

The 20-day first schedule will be shot in Bengaluru. “Being Shivaji Surathkal, a character I am already into, makes it all the more interesting,” he tells us. Ramesh says that he has been a person working every day in some form or other – be it on the film sets, or a reality show, or doing some writing.

“However, over the last two years, it was only table work, pre-production and lot of work to keep my mind ticking,” says the actor, adding, “There is a beauty in hearing ‘action’ & cut, facing the camera, putting on makeup, delivering dialogues, and getting into another character – all of it give a huge high. Although I am a believer in the power of thinking, there is a beauty in our thoughts being executed, seeing it come alive on screen.”

Produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda, the film will have Radhika Narayan, Raghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy reprising their roles from the original. Bankrolled by Anjanadri Cine Combines, the film will have cinematography by Guruprasad MG, and the makers are in the finalisation of the rest of the cast.

