Rathnan Prapancha to feature senior actors in interesting roles

The Rohit Padaki directorial, starring Dhananjay in the lead role, features an interesting cast with a handful of senior actors playing prominent roles.

Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee

By Express News Service

Rathnan Prapancha is an upcoming travel comedy-drama set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. The Rohit Padaki directorial, starring Dhananjay in the lead role, features an interesting cast with a handful of senior actors playing prominent roles.

The film marks the return of well-known actor, Umashree, after a six-year sabbatical. She will be seen playing the mother of the character essayed by Dhananjay. 

The film also features senior actors – Shruti, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, Ravi Shankar, and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles.  For Anu, director Rohit Padaki was the reason to accept Rathnan Prapancha. “I had missed working with Rohit in his previous film, Dayavittu Gaminisi.

Raghu Mukherjee, my husband was a part of that film, and I enjoyed it so much. Rohit’s films do not fall under a certain genre, and he has a style of making realistic cinema. So, when I got an opportunity to work with him in Rathnan Prapancha, I made sure not to miss the opportunity,” says Anu. “This role of mine is sure to get some space in people’s heart,” she adds.

Rathnan Prapancha, the first venture by KRG Studios produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, marks the debut of Reba Monica John as the female lead while Vainidhi Jagadish will be playing a pivotal character.

