Rathnan Prapancha will restore people's trust in family dramas: Director Rohit Padaki

Director Rohit Padaki opens up about his upcoming family drama Rathnan Prapancha, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

A still from Rathnan Prapancha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dayavittu Gamanisi director Rohit Padaki is awaiting the release of his second film Rathnan Prapancha, which is set to release on October 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

In a chat with The New Indian Express, the director says that he would like to tell stories that are close to people’s hearts. "Having grown up watching family-oriented stories, I end up coming up with similar subjects subconsciously," says Rohit.

Rohit admits Rathnan Prapancha will be a determining factor in his career. "Personally, the film is close to me because it is extremely rooted in Kannada culture. Secondly, I have written the story based on real incidents I witnessed in my neighborhood. I tell whatever I have for the society through such subjects like Rathnan Prapancha," says Rohit.

The director also says that to date he is not able to differentiate between commercial and noncommercial flicks and that films like this can bridge both kinds of cinema. "However, I call Rathnan Prapancha a commercial entertainer because it depicts the life of a middle-class people, the largest section in our society," he says.

According to Rohit, Rathnan Prapancha is the story of ordinary people in extraordinary situations. "I have explored this idea with the character Ratnakara, played by Dhananjay," says Rohit.

Talking about his choice of actor for the film, Rohit says, "When I met Dhananjay, he came across as a very humble being. His real-life traits gave me the confidence that he will be apt to pull off the role. And, so was the case with the rest of the cast also."

Rathnan Prapancha is KRG Studios' first production venture, and Rohit is all praise for producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. "The sister concern of Hombale Films, KRG Studios has a vision and a taste for good content. So, everything fell in place for Rathnan Prapancha," he says.

Lastly, when asked why he is opting for OTT release while theatres are functioning with full capacity, he says, "There are people who are still hesitant to go to theatres and prefer to watch films on streaming channels and TV. This film will entertain them."

"Even my parents have stopped going to theatres as they feel they are not getting enough entertainment. I hear people saying that they last had a good theatre experience with films of Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan. I am sure Rathnan Prapancha will restore their trust in family shows," he signs off.

