STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao passes away at 84

Shankar Rao, who was part of the Nataranga troupe has acted in over 100 films, and mostly in supporting characters and comedy roles.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao

By Express News Service

Senior actor Shankar Rao, who is popular for his role as Balaraju in the serial Paapu Pandu breathed his last in Bengaluru today morning, at his Arakare residence. He was 84.

Shankar Rao, who was part of the Nataranga troupe has acted in over 100 films, and mostly in supporting characters and comedy roles. His memorable works include Dhruva, Puneeth Rajkumar starrer, Appu, Vamsi, Uppi Dada MBBS, Siddlingu, and Milana to name a few. 

He shared screen space with actors like Vishnuvardhan, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarakish, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, and Loose Madha Yogi. He has also worked in various Kannada serials and garnered the attention of the audience with his roles on both small and silver screens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankar Rao Paapu Pandu
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp