Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao passes away at 84

By Express News Service

Senior actor Shankar Rao, who is popular for his role as Balaraju in the serial Paapu Pandu breathed his last in Bengaluru today morning, at his Arakare residence. He was 84.

Shankar Rao, who was part of the Nataranga troupe has acted in over 100 films, and mostly in supporting characters and comedy roles. His memorable works include Dhruva, Puneeth Rajkumar starrer, Appu, Vamsi, Uppi Dada MBBS, Siddlingu, and Milana to name a few.

He shared screen space with actors like Vishnuvardhan, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarakish, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, and Loose Madha Yogi. He has also worked in various Kannada serials and garnered the attention of the audience with his roles on both small and silver screens.