STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth, Anant Nag team up for Thimayya & Thimayya

The family drama, directed by debutant Sanjay Sharma, will also feature Aindrita Ray and Shubra Aiyappa

Published: 20th October 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Anant Nag

Kannada actor Anant Nag. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Diganth, who recently wrapped up shooting for a bunch of projects, has moved on to his next. He will begin filming for the upcoming family drama, Thimayya & Thimayya from October 21. The film produced by Rajesh Sharma will have Diganth sharing screen space with legendary actor, Anant Nag. Commercial ad film director Sanjay Sharma is set to make his directorial debut with this film.

Aindrita Ray

“Thimayya & Thimayya will have Anant Nag in a grandfather’s role, and I play his grandson. It is about an affluent family with roots in Madikeri. It is a beautifully written script by debutant director Sanjay Sharma. We will begin shooting in Bengaluru, and will be heading to Madikeri and Mysuru next,” says Diganth.

Thimayya & Thimayya will also have Aindrita Ray featuring alongside Diganth. The real-life couple have earlier teamed up in films like Manasare, Parijatha, and the upcoming Vinayaka Godsara film, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyali Hannavilla. Apart from Aindrita, the film will also have Shubra Aiyappa as the lead.

“It is not a regular hero and heroine film, but a content-based subject, and will be unique,” says the actor, adding, “Sanjay is from Bengaluru and later moved to Mumbai where he directed some  famous ads and documentaries. It was Covid that brought him back to the city,  and he came with a beautiful story.”

Diganth has an interesting lineup of films that includes Huttu Habbada Subashayagalu, Kshamisi Nimma Katheyalli Hannavilla,  MariGold in different stages of post-production. “I have finally completed shooting my portions for Gaalipata 2. This apart, I am left with 4 days of shoot for the Evaru remake. I also have Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana in the lineup, shooting for which will begin in November.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thimayya Anant Nag Diganth
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp