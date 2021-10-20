STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar and Jacob Verghese to collaborate again

Jacob Verghese’s directorial venture Prithvi (2010), starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is considered as one of the unique films from the Powerstar.

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Jacob Verghese’s directorial venture Prithvi (2010), starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is considered as one of the unique films from the Powerstar. It also brought out the best performance from the actor. Looks like Jacob and Puneeth are coming together for a film again, according to a source close to the actor.

Jacob Verghese

In addition to that, we learnt the film will be produced by Puneeth’s home banner PRK Productions - making it its first project with the actor in a full-fledged role. The film will go on floors once the actor wraps up his other commitments.

The duo have already discussed the film and has locked a script. Meanwhile, Jacob is currently working on the cast and technical crew of the film. The makers have planned to begin the shoot of the film sometime in February 2022. The title of the film will be announced soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar is currently on the sets of Chethan Kumar’s James. He will next shoot for Pawan Kumar’s Dvitva in November, which will be made under Hombale Films. He has also signed in for projects with director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, Santhosh Ananddram, and S Krishna, which will go on floors in 2022.

