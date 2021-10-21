STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghana Raj to make a comeback with a thriller

The film will be officially launched on Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary (Oct 17).

Published: 21st October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Meghana Raj along with director Vishal (L), Producer Pannaga Bharana and music director Vasuki Vaibhav

By Express News Service

Meghana Raj is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with a crime thriller, which will be directed by debutant Vishal. Pannaga Bharana, who has made her mark as a director with films like Happy New Year and French Biriyani, is making her debut as a producer with the project.

The film will be officially launched on Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary (Oct 17). According to the producer, the crime thriller will have four lead characters, and Meghana is the first to come on board the project.

The makers are finalizing the cast members and are planning to take the project on floors by this year-end. The film will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music.

Meghana was last seen in Iruvudellava Bittu (2018), and she has Selfie Mummy Google Daddy and Buddhivanta 2 in the pipeline.

