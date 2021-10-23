STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganesh-Suni’s 'Sakath' to hit theatres on November 12

An official announcement of the release date will be made along with the release of the teaser on October 24

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Nishvika Naidu

By Express News Service

Ganesh and Suni’s upcoming courtroom drama, Sakath, is set to hit theatres on November 12. An official announcement about the release date will be made by the production company, KVN Productions, on October 24, The teaser of the film will also be released on the same day. 

Sakath marks the second collaboration between Ganesh and Suni after Chamak. The film, which is based on a reality show, features Ganesh as a visually impaired character.

Sakath also features Nishvika Naidu as the female lead, who is also playing a blind character in the film, and also marks the debut of actor Surbhi. 

With music by Judah Sandy, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, the film also stars Malavika Avinash in a pivotal role. 

Meanwhile, Ganesh who was last seen in Geetha (2019), has films like Tribble Riding directed by Mahesh Gowda, and Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 in different stages of production.
 

