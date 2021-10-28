STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhajarangi 2 is my first attempt at a full-fledged fantasy-based subject: Shivanna

Shivarajrkumar talks about his upcoming film and talks about how well Harsha has designed the project, which promises to be a visual treat

Published: 28th October 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar in 'Bhajarangi 2'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bhajarangi 2 is the next big-ticket film from Kannada, and Century Star Shivarajkumar is pumped up about his upcoming 122nd flick with director Harsha. “This is my first attempt at a full-fledged fantasy-based subject. I get to portray an intense role, which is equally justified with good content conceived by the director, and accompanied by a technically brilliant crew, talented artistes playing unique characters, and goes with good costumes,” says Shivanna. 

“More than just a fantasy action drama, Bhajarangi 2 also has a philosophical side to it with elements of emotions, and spirituality, which are all told in an entertaining way,” says Shivanna. The rapport and good relationship Shivanna shares with Harsha and producers Jayanna and Bhogendra made him reunite with them for this project. “Harsha knows what kind of characters he can extract from me.

Moreover, both of us work very well with each other,” says the actor, who signs of with a line to all the cine-goers “Bhajarangi 2 speaks about human values and is a film that will take you to a different world. It can be watched by all kinds of audiences. Come back and enjoy the cinema again on the big screens, and of course, with precautionary measures.”

