PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Published: 29th October 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:08 PM

narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PIB India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." 

