Puneeth Rajkumar had a long promising career ahead: Nirmala Sitharaman

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Published: 29th October 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar. (File | Express)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her grief over the demise of noted Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

However, no official statement about Puneeth Rajkumar's death from the family sources has been received so far. 

