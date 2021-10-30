Fans gather to get one last glimpse of the Kannada 'Raajakumara' in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Huge crowds continued to pour in at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium late into the night on Friday after popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains were brought there around 7 pm for fans and the general public to pay their last respects. Most of the film artistes and industry workers lined up to pay their last respects to the actor, even as thousands of teary-eyed diehard fans of the ever-smiling actor converged on the venue, as slogans hailing him rent the air.

At least 6,000 policemen were deployed at the venue to ensure strict vigil, besides beefing up security across the city. Commercial establishments downed shutters in the afternoon as a mark of respect for the actor as well as fearing unruly behaviour by anti-social elements.

The police had also made elaborate security arrangements around the actor’s residence in Sadashivnagar, where the body was brought from Vikram Hospital. At least 1,000 policemen were deployed as thousands of fans gathered there. Traffic was affected around Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle as the police blocked connecting roads around the locality. Even neighbours were not allowed to enter the locality for some time.

When the mortal remains reached the residence, fans tried to jump over barricades to catch a last glimpse of their star. The police had to resort to mild lathicharge when the fans demanded to be allowed near the house. Crowds ran inside a bank and ATMs to escape the canning. The police also forced a couple of media persons, who were video-recording the caning using a drone, away from place.

Meanwhile, traffic was also thrown out of gear on Cunningham Road, Miller’s Road, Ali Asgar Road and in Vasanthnagar. Several two-wheelers parked on Ballari Road were towed away by the traffic police. At least 1,000 policemen were posted at Vikram Hospital where the actor was rushed to after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Friday morning. The crowds started to swell near the hospital after Puneeth Rajkumar’s death was officially announced around 2.15 pm. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant rushed to Vikram Hospital and took stock of the security arrangements. Senior police officials were also rushed to Kanteerava Stadium to supervise security.

Before being brought to the stadium, the actor’s body was taken to his residence in Sadashivnagar under heavy security, trailed by thousands of fans. Roads around Sadashivnagar were blocked to control the fans, but they were already present near the house much earlier. A police officer said all police stations have been asked to remain alert and make all necessary security arrangements.

Cops go easy on curfew

Despite the Covid-19 curfew in force from 11 pm to 5 am, the city police have taken a lenient approach on Friday and Saturday to allow people to visit the Kanteerava Stadium through the day and night to pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar. Meanwhile, the police have issued orders prohibiting the sale of liquor till Sunday midnight as a precautionary measure.