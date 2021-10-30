Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, ruler of hearts, no more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular actor, singer and producer Puneeth Rajkumar died after a massive heart attack at an early age on Friday, leaving millions of his admirers heartbroken. The last rites will be held at Kanteerava Studios on Sunday with full state honours.

Fondly called ‘Appu’ and titled ‘Power Star’ by his fans, the 46-year-old actor was the son of Kannada thespian, late Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Puneeth’s friends and relatives said that he was at the birthday party of music director Gurukiran till about 11.30 pm on Thursday night, after which he retired to bed with a sense of uneasiness throughout the night. He reportedly woke up on Friday morning around 9.30 am and was exercising at the gym in his Sadashivanagar residence, which was his routine. Around 10.15 am, he collapsed during the workout and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar17.03.1975 - 29.10.2021

The actor was conscious then, but an electrocardiogram (ECG) conducted revealed severe variations and the doctors referred him to Vikram Hospital on Millers Road, where his condition was reported to be ‘unresponsive’.

As news of his health condition spread like wildfire, thousands of fans converged on the hospital. Within minutes, the actor’s family members, including his actor-brother Shivarajkumar, who was visiting cinemas as his new movie ‘Bhajarangi-2’ hit the screens just a few hours ago, rushed to the hospital. Senior Sandalwood personalities, including actors V Ravichandran, Shruthi, producer Rockline Venkatesh and others, visited the hospital and emerged with worried faces. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too reached the hospital around 1 pm.

The doctors spent at least two hours trying to revive Puneeth, but the efforts proved futile and he was officially declared dead at 2.30 pm. An official announcement was made by minister R Ashoka at 3.15 pm.

Doctors explained the death to have been caused by myocardial infarction (MI) — death of tissues in the heart muscle due to lack of oxygen delivery to parts of the heart. Dr Ranganath Nayak, Cardiologist, Vikram Hospitals (a unit of Manipal Hospital), said Puneeth was brought to the hospital with no cardiac activity.

Last rites tomorrow

Doctors tried their best to revive him, but the efforts proved futile. Thousands of fans waiting outside the hospital to hear some positive news were shattered and inconsolable when informed that their ‘Rajakumara’ was no more. At his Sadashivanagar residence his wife Ashwini, the younger daughter, others performed rituals.

After deliberations with the family members of the actor, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued directions to make arrangements at Kanteerava Studios for the last rites. The family is waiting for Puneeth’s elder daughter Dhruti, who is abroad, to return on Sunday.

The last rites will be conducted with full state honours and Puneeth will be laid to rest next to his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma. Rajkumar had played a pivotal role in creating awareness on the importance of donating eyes. His eyes were also donated when he passed away in 2006. Continuing the noble job, the family members donated the eyes of Puneeth Rajkumar.

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,”

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss #Omshanti

— Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

How death struck

Thursday 11.30pm: Retired after celebrating friend’s birthday

Friday 9.30 am: Woke up and started working out at home gym

10.15am: Collapsed during workout

10.30am: Rushed to a nearby hospital

11.30am: Rushed to Vikram Hospital after ECG reveals heart attack

11.30 am-2 pm: Doctors at Vikram Hospital struggle to revive Puneeth

2.30 pm: Doctors officially declare the actor dead

3.15 pm: Minister R Ashoka makes official announcement

4.30 pm: Mortal remains taken to actor’s residence in Sadashivnagar

7.00 pm: Body taken to Kanteerava Stadium to allow public, celebrities and political leaders to pay their last respect