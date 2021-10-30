Rest in power, star: Film fraternity pay tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden demise of Sandalwood heart-throb Puneeth Rajkumar, on Friday, has left the film fraternity devastated. Friends and co-stars share their memories of ‘Appu’, as he was fondly known as, with City Express.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, actor

A good soul, true friend gone too soon. You will always be missed. We shall always remember you for your good works. Difficult to digest this hard fact that you are no more with us (sic).

Divya Spandana, actor

My entry into films happened with Puneeth Rajkumar and under his home banner. He was not just a co-star but a close friend to me. He was in touch with me when I was not doing any films. We share a great rapport on and off sets. He used to pull my leg quite often and at the same time console me, when needed. I was scared to dance with him, because he was such a good dancer. I’m still in shock that he left us.

Gurukiran, music composer

Puneeth was at my birthday party on Thursday night. He and I had a great time at my place together. His presence always lit up any occasion. We were chatting about films, songs and other technical subjects at length. He did not show any signs of ill health at that time. Puneeth always stood by me during happy and sad times. I can’t digest what has happened.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, actor

It is an unbearable pain. We have lost an incredible and kind human being. I have the fondest memories of working with him in two films - Milana and Pruthvi. I admired Puneeth for so many things. On sets, he was genuinely invested in checking in on others. He always made sure everyone was comfortable. His demise is beyond comprehension.

Danish Sait, actor

I’m devastated. We danced at my wedding together, we spoke about black coffee, relationships, nature, old Bangalore, content from around the world and his vision for Indian films. Puneeth anna was a massive star, he will continue to shine (sic).

Suraj Gowda, actor

It’s very unfortunate to hear of Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing. I met him a few weeks ago for my film’s premiere and we had a good chat. He even asked me to send the film so he could watch it at his place. It’s a big loss to our film industry.