STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rest in power, star: Shocked film fraternity pays tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The sudden demise of the Sandalwood heartthrob on Friday has left the film fraternity in a state of shock.

Published: 30th October 2021 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

While I was studying in Karnataka, I remember how every time a song from Puneeth Rajkumar’s movie came up, the whole room would light up. He was the heart and soul of movie lovers in that state,” recollects Anupama Nidhin who lives in Kochi. 

The sudden demise of the Sandalwood heartthrob on Friday has left the film fraternity in a state of shock. Popular south Indian artists share their memories of Appu as he was fondly known as. 

Gurukiran, music composer
Puneeth was at my birthday party on Thursday night. He and I had a great time at my place together. His presence always lit up any occasion. We were chatting about films, songs and other technical subjects at length. He did not show any signs of ill health at that time. Puneeth always stood by me during happy and sad times. I can’t digest what has happened.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, actor
It is unbearable pain. We have lost an incredible and kind human being. I have the fondest memories of working with him in two films - Milana and Pruthvi. I admired Puneeth for so many things. Onsets, he was genuinely invested in checking in on others. He always made sure everyone was comfortable. His demise is beyond comprehension.

Divya Spandana, actor
My entry into films happened with Puneeth Rajkumar and under his home banner. He was not just a co-star but a close friend to me. He was in touch with me when I was not doing any films. We share a great rapport on and offsets. He used to pull my leg quite often and at the same time console me when needed. I was scared to dance with him because he was such a good dancer. 

Danish Sait, actor
I’m devastated and heartbroken. We danced at my wedding together, we spoke about black coffee, relationships, nature, travel, adventure sports, life, old Bangalore, content from around the world, his vision for Indian films. He genuinely wanted to produce films and set up a whole new generation of talent. Puneeth anna was a massive star, he will continue to shine.

Suraj Gowda, actor
It’s very unfortunate to hear of Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing. I met him a few weeks ago for my film’s premiere and we had a good chat. He even asked me to send the film so he could watch it at his place. It’s a big loss to our film industry.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar RIP Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp