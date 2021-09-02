STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baba Sehgal croons song titled Hangover for Sugar Factory

The lyrical video, sung by the well-known rapper, features actors Krishna and Sonal Monteiro. It will be released on September 10.

A still from 'Sugar Factory'.

By Express News Service

Director Deepak Aras has roped in Indian rapper Baba Sehgal to sing a peppy track titled Hangover in his upcoming film Sugar Factory. The music is scored by Kabir Rafi, and James director Chethan Kumar has written the lyrics. The singer’s first stint in Sandalwood was the song Maneli Appa from Gajakesari, and after a gap of seven years, he is back to Kannada cinema with Sugar Factory.  

“The film has seven songs, and Hangover will be a unique number. It is well picturised by cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje,” says the director, who recently recorded the song in Hyderabad with Baba Sehgal. Lead actors Krishna and Sonal Monteiro are featured in the song, choreographed by dance master Dhananjay.  The lyrical video of Hangover will be released on September 10 on the occasion of the Ganesha festival. A teaser video is expected to be released ahead of it. 

Baba Sehgal with the team

The comedy entertainer is produced by Girish R under the Balamani Productions banner and stars Adhvithi Shetty and Shilpa Shetty along with Mehabooba actor Shashi Kumar making a cameo appearance in the film. Director Deepak Aras, who has penned the story of Sugar Factory, has completed eighty percent of the shooting. “We have to shoot four songs, a fight, and a climax portion, and we will resume the shoot sometime in September,” he says.

