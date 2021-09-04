Ishan signs his first multilingual film, Tatvamasi

By Express News Service

Rogue hero Ishan, who has completed shooting for Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo, has signed his third and first multilingual film. Titled Tatvamasi, the actor will be part of a sci-fi action thriller. The film written and directed by Ramana Gopisetti and bankrolled Radhakrishna.Telu was officially launched on September 2.

Confirming his new film, Ishan says, “Tatvamasi it is going to be made in multiple languages and talks are on to be made in Kannada as well,” says Ishan. The actor will be part of a huge star cast and for the first time. He will be sharing screen space with actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Harish Uthaman. The film has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Shyam K Naidu and stunt choreography by Peter Hein.

“It’s a unique subject and character, and I am excited and looking forward to beginning shooting for the film, which is likely to begin in October,” says Ishan.About the release status of Raymo, he says, “The project is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are waiting for the Government to announce 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.”

Raymo is produced by CR Manohar and stars Ashika Ranganath in the female lead.Meanwhile, Ishan has also completed shooting for the Telugu web series, which is bankrolled by Baahubali production house Arka Media Works.