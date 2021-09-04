STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ishan signs his first multilingual film, Tatvamasi

The sci-fi thriller written and directed by Ramana Gopisetti will have Raymo hero sharing screen space with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Harish Uthaman
 

Published: 04th September 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ishan

Actor Ishan

By Express News Service

Rogue hero Ishan, who has completed shooting for Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo, has signed his third and first multilingual film. Titled Tatvamasi, the actor will be part of a sci-fi action thriller. The film written and directed by Ramana Gopisetti and bankrolled Radhakrishna.Telu was officially launched on September 2.

Confirming his new film, Ishan says, “Tatvamasi it is going to be made in multiple languages and talks are on to be made in Kannada as well,” says Ishan. The actor will be part of a huge star cast and for the first time. He will be sharing screen space with actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Harish Uthaman. The film has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Shyam K Naidu and stunt choreography by  Peter Hein.

“It’s a unique subject and character, and I am excited and looking forward to beginning shooting for the film, which is likely to begin in October,” says Ishan.About the release status of Raymo, he says, “The project is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are waiting for the Government to announce 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.”

 Raymo is produced by CR Manohar and stars Ashika Ranganath in the female lead.Meanwhile, Ishan has also completed shooting for the Telugu web series, which is bankrolled by Baahubali production house Arka Media Works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tatvamasi Ishan
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp