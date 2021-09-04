STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood beckons Govinda 

Producer Naveen Kumar, who is bankrolling the film starring Prajwal Devaraj and directed by Kiran Vishwanath, has approached the Hero.No.1 actor; an official announcement will be made soon
 

Published: 04th September 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Govinda (File Photo | PTI)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is famous for his all-round entertainers, is likely to make his full-fledged debut in the South with a Kannada film. The buzz is that the makers of Prajwal Devaraj’s yet-to-be-titled action thriller directed by Kiran Vishwanath have approached the Hero No.1 actor for a crucial role in the film. The director confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, we are in talks with Govinda, and producer Naveen Kumar, has already had his round of discussions with him and he is about to sign the dotted lines. An announcement will be made once things get official,” says Kiran. 

Naveen Kumar

Govinda is reportedly familiar with Kannada and Karnataka through his aunt and is a big fan of Dr Rajkumar.

He had surprised the Kannada audience, when he sang Endendu Ninnanu marethu, (the evergreen hit of legendary’s film, Eradu Kanasu), along with Harshika Ponacha at an informal gathering. He used to travel to Karnataka for shooting, and most of his films in the 1990s were shot in Ooty.

Kiran, who has worked as an associate director in films like Kempegowda and Ranna, and editor in Urvi, and Gurudatha Ganiga’s Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.

The new film starring Prajwal Devaraj will be his first venture as an independent director. The team is prepping now to begin shooting in November, once Prajwal completes Mafia, which has music by Gummineni Vijay and cinematography by Girish Gowda.

