Balu Nagendra roped in for Head Bush

Balu Nagendra, who came to the limelight with his critically acclaimed films Kapata Nataka Paatradhaari and Huliraya, is getting his next big break. The actor has been roped in to play a prominent role in Dhananjay’s upcoming gangster film Head Bush.

The shooting of the gangster drama, directed by Shoonya, is currently going on, and Balu Nagendra is said to have joined the sets. The film features Dhananjay as MP Jayaraj, Bengaluru’s first underworld don.

This multilingual film also stars Payal Rajput, Yogi, and Vasishta Simha. The film is produced by Dhananjay under his banner Daali Productions in association with Somanna Talkies. The film has an interesting crew with Agni Sridhar writing the story and dialogues.

On the other hand, Charan Raj is composing the music for the film, and Sunoj Velayudhan is handling the camera. Head Bush, a pan-India gangster film, is set in the late 60s and 70s and will be out in 2 part series.

Sruthi Hariharan joins Head Bush

Sruthi Hariharan, who had taken a break from acting in Kannada cinema, is set to make a comeback with the Dhananjay-starrer Head Bush. The Nathicharami heroine was on a sabbatical to concentrate on her personal life.

Confirming her entry into the project, the production house said that she will play a pivotal role. The actor’s last release in Kannada was Aadya. She was also part of the Tamil webseries, Vadham. Head Bush will be Sruthi’s first multilingual film.