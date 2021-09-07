STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
D55 title to be released on September 10

The title of Darshan’s 55th project is set to be revealed on September 10.

Published: 07th September 2021

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By Express News Service

The title of Darshan’s 55th project is set to be revealed on September 10. The makers of D55 took to social media to make the announcement. 

The film will have the Yajamana combo of Darshan and composer-turned-director V Harikrishna reuniting for the project, which will be backed by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B, under their Media House Studio banner.  Darshan’s latest release was Roberrt, which was among the few films that saw a release in 2021, and had a successful run at the box office.

Darshan also has his 54th project, a historical film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, in production. The shooting of this project bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Comments

