MadaGaja aims for December release

The commercial entertainer, starring Sriimurali and Ashika Ranganath and directed by Mahesh Kumar, is currently in post-production.
 

Published: 07th September 2021 09:59 AM

A still from MadaGaja.

By Express News Service

The shooting of MadaGaja, starring Sriimurali and Ashika Ranganath, was recently wrapped up. The Mahesh Kumar directorial is currently in the post-production process. The latest development is that the makers are targeting a December release, and the makers are working towards meeting the target. 

The team had initially been looking for an August release, but the pandemic pushed the shooting schedule. Meanwhile, the director is planning to release the first song sometime this month, and will be announcing the date soon.

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, MadaGaja has Ashika Ranganath starring opposite Sriimurali for the first time. The film, which is releasing in multiple languages consists of a huge star cast including Jagapathi Babu, Devayani, Rangayana Raghu, Chikkanna, and Shivaraj KR Pete. 

Madagaja is the sophomore film of Mahesh Kumar, who made his directorial debut with  Ayogya. Madagaja is one of the most anticipated films in Sandalwood, and has stunts by Arjun and Ram-Lakshman, music by Ravi Basrur,  cinematography by Naveen Kumar and Harish Komme as editor.Meanwhile, Sriimurali is getting ready for his next, Bagheera. Backed by Hombale Films, the film is written by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and directed by Dr Suri.

Comments

