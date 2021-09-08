STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I try to breathe life into every role I play: Actor Yogi

Yogi talks about his upcoming film Lanke, which is all set to hit theatres on September 10.

A still from Yogi's Lanke

By Express News Service

With theatres reopening to 50 per cent capacity in Karnataka, there has been a beeline of films raring to hit the screens. The latest film to join the theatrical release bandwagon is actor Yogi’s Lanke, which is set to release on September 10. 

Talking to CinemaExpress about the film, the actor says that despite the delayed release there is a lot of excitement and interest around the film, and he hopes it keeps up the hype surrounding a festive release. “Lanke is a film, which we have been holding for almost 3 years, and along with excitement, there is fear whether people will return to theatres. It is a risk the producer and director Ram Prasad have taken. Having said that, we are glad that our film Lanke is leading by example, and hope others follow soon.”

Lanke as a name has a lot of significance and holds strong relevance to our mythology, and according to Yogi, Lanke will remind us of Ramayana, and how some principles of that era still exist today among the society. “The title Lanke very well is apt to the story, which debates about the traits of Rama and Ravana, and good and evil,” he says. Yogi reminisces about his characters from Duniya and Sidilingu, and how these roles endeared him to his fans. Yogi takes pride in being known as a versatile actor.

“I started as an antagonist, turned hero, played a lover boy, revelled in comedy, and played many interesting characters. That way, I can be known for versatility. I try to breathe life into every role I play, and I have made sure my characters have a connect with the audience” says Yogi. Backed by Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad, Lanke features Krishi Thapanda, Kavya Shetty and the late Sanchari Vijay in prominent roles.

