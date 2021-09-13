Darshan’s next multilingual titled 'Kranti'

By Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan’s 55th film is titled Kranti. The title was announced by the makers on September 10 to mark the festive occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. The V Harikrishna directorial, billed to be a mass entertainer, will have a pan-Indian appeal. The project, made in Kannada, will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Kranti poster

“Kranti begins’, wrote Darshan, as he shared the multilingual posters of the film. The same were shared by the director, and the production house. This big-ticket film reunites the actor-director-producer trio of Yajamana. Kranti will be backed by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner.

Shylaja Nag, who is happy to associate with the Yajamana actor and director once again, says, “Our association has only got bigger with Kranti, which will be shot in Kannada, and dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. This will be the first pan-India project from our production house. “

In the concept poster, the team brings in the colour of fire elements, a SUV in an urban backdrop, along with a line ‘Learn to fight alone’. The face of Darshan is designed with alphabets from five languages. “This is a universal subject, and we can’t wait for the audience to see it when the film hits the silver screen,” says Shylaja Nag.

The team is raring to begin shooting in October and the team is currently finalising the cast and the technical crew. Kranti will have director V Harikrishna also taking charge of the music composition. “An official announcement of other actors will be made as and when they hop on board, “ signs off Shylaja.