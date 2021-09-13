STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I’ll announce directorial depending on Covid situation: Upendra

Upendra is currently taking time off from his schedule to pen a script. Meanwhile, the Real Star will be resuming shoot for Kabzaa on September 21
 

Published: 13th September 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra

Upendra

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Upendra, who has kept himself busy with film shooting and political work, will soon return to donning the director’s hat. The actor, who was shooting for Lagaam, has taken small breaks to write the script for his upcoming directorial venture. However, the uncertainty due to the pandemic has delayed the project.

Upendra

“I decided to direct a project last year, and even tried again this year as well. However, the current situation does not permit me to go ahead with it. I am waiting for the film industry to get back on its feet, and then I will announce my directorial venture. Hopefully, I might get clarity in November about when I can do my directorial project,” says Upendra, who is currently concerned about several other films, which are ready for release.

The actor, who will be celebrating his birthday on September 18, wants to keep it a low-key affair. “I am planning to head out of the city, and will be spending time with family,” he says.  Upendra is currently juggling between the sets of Lagaam and Kabzaa.

“Director R Chandru will be resuming shoot for Kabzaa from September 20, and I will be joining the sets from next day,” the actor told us and added that the project will keep him busy for the next couple of months. Upendra has many projects which are in different stages of production. “I would like to discuss my other films once they are ready to go on floors,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra Actor Upendra
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp