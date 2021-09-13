I’ll announce directorial depending on Covid situation: Upendra

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra, who has kept himself busy with film shooting and political work, will soon return to donning the director’s hat. The actor, who was shooting for Lagaam, has taken small breaks to write the script for his upcoming directorial venture. However, the uncertainty due to the pandemic has delayed the project.

Upendra

“I decided to direct a project last year, and even tried again this year as well. However, the current situation does not permit me to go ahead with it. I am waiting for the film industry to get back on its feet, and then I will announce my directorial venture. Hopefully, I might get clarity in November about when I can do my directorial project,” says Upendra, who is currently concerned about several other films, which are ready for release.

The actor, who will be celebrating his birthday on September 18, wants to keep it a low-key affair. “I am planning to head out of the city, and will be spending time with family,” he says. Upendra is currently juggling between the sets of Lagaam and Kabzaa.

“Director R Chandru will be resuming shoot for Kabzaa from September 20, and I will be joining the sets from next day,” the actor told us and added that the project will keep him busy for the next couple of months. Upendra has many projects which are in different stages of production. “I would like to discuss my other films once they are ready to go on floors,” he signs off.