Ravichandran to play professor in Dhananjay's next 'Head Bush'

Crazy Star Ravichandran is the latest actor to join the cast of Dhananjay’s next, Head Bush. In a quick chat with us, Ravichandran, revealed that he’d be playing a professor in the film. “Writer Agni Shridhar, actor Dhananjay and director Shoonya were very particular that I play this professor’s role. I couldn’t say no to this debutant director, and decided to be part of the project,” says Ravichandran.

Directed by Shoonya, Head Bush, made under Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies, also stars Yogi, Vasishta Simha, Raghu Mukherjee, and Balu Nagendra in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ravichandran has three films at various production stages. “My upcoming directorial, Ravi Bopanna has been certified U/A, and is ready for release.

My other film, Kannadiga, is in dubbing stage, and I recently completed shooting for Drishya 2,” says the actor, who will soon announce details about his next project. “I have a couple of films, which are getting prepared, and I am contemplating, as to which project I will take up. Accordingly, I will reveal further details,” he says.