Sourabh Kulkarni makes his directorial debut with 'Siri Lambodara Vivaha'

The commercial entertainer titled Siri Lambodara Vivaha stars Anjan Bharadwaj and Disha Ramesh as the main leads
 

Published: 16th September 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anchor and actor Sourabh Kulkarni, son of well-known anchor Sanjeev Kulkarni is making his directorial debut with Siri Lambodara Vivaha (SLV).  The film will star Anjan Bharadwaj and Disha Ramesh (daughter of Mandya Ramesh) as the main leads. The film was launched with a muhurath recently, and the makers went on floors on September 14.

Disha Ramesh

They are planning a 21-day schedule first. “It is my dream project, which is being made in association with the Nammane Production team, who have also involved themselves in the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film too,” says Sourabh, who has acted in the popular serial, Paapa Pandu, and a few films. He has also directed a few short films, and is now helming his first movie. “SLV will be a family drama with a small twist,” the director tells us.

Sourabh, who has been working on the project over the past year says SLV is a collective effort, which is crowdfunded with technicians, relatives, and friends investing in the project. “There are three major banners involved along with the several co-producers,” says Sourabh. SLV marks the debut of music director Sangarsh Kumar, and Kitty Koushik is handling the camerawork for the film. The cast also includes Rajesh Nataranga, Sundar Veena, Rohith Nagesh, Bala Rajwadi, Shabari Manju, Shivakumar, P D Satishchandra, Santosh Karki, Girish Jatti, and Ashok B A.

