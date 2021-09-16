STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upendra’s unexpected next sends fans into a frenzy

While it was expected that Upendra’s next would be revealed on his birthday, the poster of the film was leaked online

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

In an earlier interview with us, Real Star Upendra revealed that he would soon announce his next directorial venture. While it was expected that the actor’s next would be revealed on the occasion of his birthday, the poster of his next was leaked online and has since gone viral. This has become an early gift of sorts for ardent fans of the actor, who were looking forward to celebrate their star’s birthday on September 18.

Upendra, who is known for his unique scripts is equally known for his distinctive titles. This film’s poster has a huge naama on it, and also features Upendra receiving credits for story, screenplay, dialogues and direction. Known for tackling burning issues with his unique touch, we can expect this film too to carry all of Upendra’s trademark styles.

The film will be bankrolled by the actor’s home banner, Upendra Productions. The Upendra-starrer is expected to be a multilingual project, which will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Meanwhile, the actor will be resuming the shoot for Kabzaa from September 21.

Real Star Upendra
