Kabzaa motion poster to be unveiled on Upendra’s birthday

A concept-based motion poster of Upendra’s much-awaited pan-Indian film, Kabzaa, will be released on Saturday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Sharing an exclusive still from the film, director R Chandru reveals that the film’s multilingual (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Odia) teaser will be released on Deepavali.

Poster of Kabzaa

Set in between 1940 and 1980, Kabzaa has Upendra essaying the role of an underworld don. The film also has Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal character named Bhavesh Bakshi. The shoot of Kabzaa, which was halted due to the pandemic, is expected to restart from September 21. “We will resume shoot in Bengaluru with a 40-day schedule, and we will later head to Hyderabad where we are planning to wrap up the film,” says the director. Chandru adds that the sets created by art director Shiva Kumar will be one of the major attractions of Kabzaa.

When asked about the probable release date of the film, the director says, “With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it isn’t the right time to reveal a date.”Kabzaa boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others. Bankrolled by the director himself under his Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj.With music by Ravi Basrur, Kabzaa has cinematography by AJ Shetty, and editing by Mahesh Reddy.