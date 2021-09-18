STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kabzaa motion poster to be unveiled on Upendra’s birthday

Director R Chandru plans to reveal a multilingual teaser on Deepavali; shooting to resume from September 21

Published: 18th September 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kabzaa

A still from the film

A concept-based motion poster of Upendra’s much-awaited pan-Indian film, Kabzaa, will be released on Saturday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Sharing an exclusive still from the film, director R Chandru reveals that the film’s multilingual (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Odia) teaser will be released on Deepavali. 

Poster of Kabzaa

Set in between 1940 and 1980, Kabzaa has Upendra essaying the role of an underworld don. The film also has Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal character named Bhavesh Bakshi. The shoot of Kabzaa, which was halted due to the pandemic, is expected to restart from September 21. “We will resume shoot in Bengaluru with a 40-day schedule, and we will later head to Hyderabad where we are planning to wrap up the film,” says the director. Chandru adds that the sets created by art director Shiva Kumar will be one of the major attractions of Kabzaa.

When asked about the probable release date of the film, the director says, “With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it isn’t the right time to reveal a date.”Kabzaa boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas among others. Bankrolled by the director himself under his Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner, Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj.With music by Ravi Basrur, Kabzaa has cinematography by AJ Shetty, and editing by Mahesh Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabzaa Upendra
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp