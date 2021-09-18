STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priya Anand’s look from Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James' out

The actor plays the role of Nisha Gayakwad in the action commercial entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar

Published: 18th September 2021 10:50 AM

Priya Anand

Actor Priya Anand

By Express News Service

Team James revealed Priya Anand’s character in Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film James. The actor will be seen as a member of a royal family, named Nisha Gayakwad, in the action commercial entertainer. The first-look poster of the actor from the film has been unveiled on the occasion of her birthday. Priya is seen holding a cello in the poster.

Priya Anand

The actor has completed shooting predominant portions of the film, and will soon get back on the sets for filming songs. Priya Anand, is teaming up with Puneeth Rajkumar for the second time. They earlier worked together in the blockbuster Raajakumara, directed by Santhosh Ananddram. For Priya, this role in James will be different from her previous two Kannada films.

Director Chethan Kumar, who resumed shooting for James in July, will be wrapping up the talkie portions in the next few days. He will next shoot a major chase sequence and follow it with the shooting of the songs.

James, bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, has Telugu actor Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi appearing in prominent roles. This is the first time Charan Raj is scoring music for a Puneeth Rajkumar’s film, which has J Swamy handling the camerawork.

