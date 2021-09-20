STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kushee to debut in Telugu with Vi Anand’s next

The actor will be part of Disco Raja director’s next and will star opposite Sundeep Kishan
 

Published: 20th September 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Allari Naresh, Sundeep Kishan, Kushee Ravi, Naga Shourya and team at the film’s muhurath

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dia-fame Kushee Ravi is the latest Kannada heroine to make a foray into Telugu cinema.  The actor will star in Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film with Disco Raja director Vi Anand. Bankrolled by Hasya Movies, the muhurath of the film took place on Sunday.

Speaking to us about her Telugu debut, Kushee revealed that she is glad to enter a new industry with such a good script. “I am equally excited about collaborating with the team, which has such a well-known actor, director and production house,” says Kushee, adding, “I’m looking forward to be working in a new industry. It will be a whole new experience for me.”  

The actor, who is currently stationed in Hyderabad, has two films — Nakshe and Spooky College — in different stages of production. Meanwhile, the actor will simultaneously begin shooting for her next Kannada project, which will be helmed by debut director Darshan Apoorva, and feature her Dia co-star Pruthvi Ambaar opposite her.

Written by Pruthvi himself, the muhurath of the yet-to-be-titled film took place on September 15, and the makers are planning to begin the shooting from mid-October. Interestingly, Kushee recently made a splash among Tamil audiences after featuring in the recent hit single, Adipoli.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kushee Ravi Vi Anand
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp