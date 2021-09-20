Kushee to debut in Telugu with Vi Anand’s next

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dia-fame Kushee Ravi is the latest Kannada heroine to make a foray into Telugu cinema. The actor will star in Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film with Disco Raja director Vi Anand. Bankrolled by Hasya Movies, the muhurath of the film took place on Sunday.

Speaking to us about her Telugu debut, Kushee revealed that she is glad to enter a new industry with such a good script. “I am equally excited about collaborating with the team, which has such a well-known actor, director and production house,” says Kushee, adding, “I’m looking forward to be working in a new industry. It will be a whole new experience for me.”

The actor, who is currently stationed in Hyderabad, has two films — Nakshe and Spooky College — in different stages of production. Meanwhile, the actor will simultaneously begin shooting for her next Kannada project, which will be helmed by debut director Darshan Apoorva, and feature her Dia co-star Pruthvi Ambaar opposite her.

Written by Pruthvi himself, the muhurath of the yet-to-be-titled film took place on September 15, and the makers are planning to begin the shooting from mid-October. Interestingly, Kushee recently made a splash among Tamil audiences after featuring in the recent hit single, Adipoli.