Ram Gopal Varma to team up with Upendra for an action-drama

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Upendra’s birthday, Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to announce that the Real Star and he are coming together for an action film.

The maverick director, who made his Kannada debut with Killing Veerappan, said, “Happy to announce that Upendra and I are starting an action film very soon (sic).” The piece of news created a buzz on the internet, and there were a lot of reactions from fans, especially calling it a “crazy combination.”

A source close to Upendra said that the director and the actor have been in discussion for quite some time. However, it is yet to be decided when the project will go on floors. “Right now Upendra is training his focus on completing the shoot of Kabzaa, Buddhivantha 2, Lagaam, and will follow it with director Shashank’s film. He also has plans of directing his next project,” says our source.

With the announcement about RGV-Upendra collaboration, the industry is gearing up for developments on the same. Meanwhile, Upendra’s news of his next directorial has also created quite the buzz.