STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddram’s next to be an action entertainer

The film, backed by Hombale Films, will go on floors in April 2022

Published: 21st September 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The actor-director duo of Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddram are set to collaborate once again with Hombale Films for an action entertainer. This will be the third project of the trio after Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa. “To all the fans and audience who are continuously asking about my film with Power star Puneeth Rajkumar sir and Hombale films, it will start by early next year. Thanks for the love (sic),” a tweet by the director recently came as a surprise to Puneeth Rajkumar fans, who celebrated this announcement on social media. 

Puneeth Rajkumar with Santhosh Ananddram

In an interaction with us, Santhosh reveals that he is brainstorming on a subject, which is being planned as a rustic action entertainer. The director is sure about coming up with something that will be different from their previous two ventures. “When it comes to working with Puneeth, it is not that the subject is created thinking of him, or the story decides to cast the star, it develops parallelly.

In search of a new storyline, we decided to go with an action entertainer that will tackle intense emotions with vigour,” says Santhosh, adding, “As a filmmaker, we are always looking at ways to entertain the audience every time with a new subject. The acceptance of any film depends on them, and there will be a constant attempt from our end to give them something new.”

This is a hattrick combination of Puneeth Rajkumar, Santhosh Ananddram, and producer Vijay Kiragandur. “Collaboration of actor-directors and producers has been a trend existing across a few languages, especially in Hindi, and Telugu. It is not that we don’t want to do films with others. It is just that there is a wonderful comfort level between us. The time, story, and availability also matter. Above all, the subject should justify the combination,” says Santhosh about the trio teaming up again.  The director, who is currently in the process of locking the script, is getting prepared to begin shooting for the project in 2022. “The project in all likelihood to go on floors in April or in May next year,” Santhosh tells us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Santhosh Ananddram
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp