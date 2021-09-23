STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prem to play the role of Field Marshal Cariappa in his next

The actor will be teaming up with the producers and director of Premam Poojayam; makers  are planning to present the film to a global audience
 

Actor Prem

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Prem, who is touching the milestone of the 25th film with the upcoming film Premam Poojyam, will be taking another leap with his next venture, which will be a Hollywood film. Fondly known as Lovely Prem of Sandalwood, the actor is playing the role of Field Marshal Cariappa in the film.

Prem is teaming up with Premam Poojyam director, Dr Raghavendra BS for the film, which will have a whole lot of Hollywood technicians as part of its crew. The film will be bankrolled by Kedambadi Creations on a budget of B400 crores. “This is going to be a period film that will explore a few true and unknown incidents from Cariappa’s journey. Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. A native of Coorg, he served the military for three decades. He is one of two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw,” Prem says.

He adds, “The plan to make this project as a Hollywood film is because Cariappa was a world hero. As a Kannadiga, he made a mark on a global stage. So, we want this film to be a tribute from Kannadigas to the General,” explains Prem, who adds, “The film will neither be a biopic of General Cariappa nor a documentary on his life. It will be inspired by a few incidents from his life.  Our team is currently doing extensive research on him. The Army Chief has travelled to different places across the world, and we wish to capture those moments.”

“We are involving many Hollywood technicians and are in talks with various teams. Most portions of the film will be shot abroad. The project discussion is right now at the initial stages, and more details can be given, as and when we lock the script,” he signs off.

