Nishvika Naidu, Megha Shetty to star alongside Krishna in Shiva Tejass’ directorial

By Express News Service

Actor Krishna is collaborating with Shiva Tejass for a romantic drama, which is expected to go on floors on October 4.

Bankrolled by Sumanth Kranthi, the title of the film will be officially revealed on September 27. The team is currently working on the casting process, and our sources revealed that the film will star Nishvika Naidu and Megha Shetty as the leads opposite the Love Mocktail hero.

Nishvika Naidu, who was last seen in Gentleman, is currently part of Ganesh’s Sakath and Sharan’s Guru Shishyaru. This project will be the actor’s next, and it will mark Nishvika’s maiden collaboration with Krishna. This will be the second feature film for Megha Shetty, who is currently the toast of the small screen with her role in Jothe Jotheyalli. She will make her debut with Ganesh’s Tribble Riding.

The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Giri, and Aruna Balaraj in pivotal roles. With music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Shekar Chandra, the project, written by Shiva Tejass, will be made under the banner of Rashmi Films.

Krishna, who has a handful of films up his sleeve, has completed shooting for his second directorial, Love Mocktail 2, and is looking forward to the release of Shrikrishna@gmail.com. He also has Mr. Bachelor, Lucky Man, Love Me or Hate Me, and a project with director PC Shekar in different stages of production.