Satellite rights of James sold for a whopping price

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s James is one of the most expected films in Sandalwood. With the film still on floors, the action entertainer is already making all the right noises. The latest development from the project is that the satellite rights of the Chethan Kumar directorial have been sold at a whopping price.

Star Suvarna has bagged the rights for a sum of Rs 15 crore, which is being reported as the highest for a Puneeth film so far. In addition, James has generated a healthy buzz around the digital and Hindi dubbing rights too.

Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James is in the last phase of the shooting, and the makers are left with the filming of three more tracks. With music by Charan Raj and cinematography by J Swamy, James has an ensemble cast including the likes of Telugu actor Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu and Mukesh Rishi.