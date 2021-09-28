STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Suri, Abishek Ambareesh to resume shooting for 'Bad Manners' from October 5

The upcoming schedule will also have debutant Priyanka Kumar joining the sets
 

Published: 28th September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Abishek Ambareesh

Sandalwood actor Abishek Ambareesh

By Express News Service

Director Suri to resume shooting for Abishek Ambareesh’s Bad Manners from October 5. The team had commenced shooting for this action commercial entertainer earlier this year and had completed a schedule with action block sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma.

However, the team had to pause the shooting owing to the second wave of Covid. Now with the situation getting back to normal, the cast and the technical crew of Bad Manners are raring to get back to work.

The upcoming schedule will have Priyanka Kumar joining the sets. The model turned actor is making her acting debut in Suri’s direction is paired along with Abishek, which also features Rachita Ram in the lead cast. Suri, who is known for his films like Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, the director’s last outing was Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Bad manners, which is currently on floors will be the first collaboration of director and actor.

The latter made his debut with Amar, and this will be his second outing  Produced by Sudhir KM, the project has Maasti writing the dialogues, Charan Raj composing the music, and Shekar S handling the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suri Abishek Ambareesh Bad Manners
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp