Suri, Abishek Ambareesh to resume shooting for 'Bad Manners' from October 5

By Express News Service

Director Suri to resume shooting for Abishek Ambareesh’s Bad Manners from October 5. The team had commenced shooting for this action commercial entertainer earlier this year and had completed a schedule with action block sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma.

However, the team had to pause the shooting owing to the second wave of Covid. Now with the situation getting back to normal, the cast and the technical crew of Bad Manners are raring to get back to work.

The upcoming schedule will have Priyanka Kumar joining the sets. The model turned actor is making her acting debut in Suri’s direction is paired along with Abishek, which also features Rachita Ram in the lead cast. Suri, who is known for his films like Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, the director’s last outing was Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Bad manners, which is currently on floors will be the first collaboration of director and actor.

The latter made his debut with Amar, and this will be his second outing Produced by Sudhir KM, the project has Maasti writing the dialogues, Charan Raj composing the music, and Shekar S handling the cinematography.