Dhananjay and team complete a hectic schedule for 'Head Bush'

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananjay, who is doubling up as the producer of his upcoming film, Head Bush, is glad about how the film has shaped up.

“Agni Shridhar, the writer of Head Bush has brilliantly sketched the characters of every artiste, and it will work well for the big screen,” says Dhananjay.

A 30-day schedule of the Shoonya directorial was recently canned and featured many prominent artists including Dhananjay, Paayal Rajput, Yogi, Vasishta Simha, Shruti Hariharan, Raghu Mukherjee, and Balu Nagendra.

“We have done 40 days of shoot, and will be left with over 60 to 70 days to complete the rest of the shoot,” says the actor-producer.

Based on Bengaluru’s first prominent underworld don MP Jayaraj, Head Bush also features veteran actors Ravichandran and Devaraj in important roles.

The latter will be joining the next schedule, which is planned to be held in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The film, produced under the banner Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies, has Charan Raj scoring the music.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay’s next focus will be on his upcoming releases, which begins with Salaga that is slated for an October 14 release.

Directed by Duniya Vijay, Salaga has Dhananjay featuring in a pivotal role. The actor is also looking forward to the release of Badava Rascal, which will mark filmmaker A Shankar Guru’s directorial debut.

It will be Dhananjay’s first production venture, and is expected to be released in November. The Tagaru actor also has Rathnan Prapancha lined up for release.