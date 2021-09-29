STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay and team complete a hectic schedule for 'Head Bush'

Actor Dhananjay, who is doubling up as the producer of his upcoming film, Head Bush, is glad about how the film has shaped up.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Head Bush'.

A still from 'Head Bush'.

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananjay, who is doubling up as the producer of his upcoming film, Head Bush, is glad about how the film has shaped up.

“Agni Shridhar, the writer of Head Bush has brilliantly sketched the characters of every artiste, and it will work well for the big screen,” says Dhananjay. 

A 30-day schedule of the Shoonya directorial was recently canned and featured many prominent artists including Dhananjay, Paayal Rajput, Yogi, Vasishta Simha, Shruti Hariharan, Raghu Mukherjee, and Balu Nagendra.

“We have done 40 days of shoot, and will be left with over 60 to 70 days to complete the rest of the shoot,” says the actor-producer.  

Based on Bengaluru’s first prominent underworld don MP Jayaraj, Head Bush also features veteran actors Ravichandran and Devaraj in important roles.

The latter will be joining the next schedule, which is planned to be held in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The film, produced under the banner Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies, has Charan Raj scoring the music.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay’s next focus will be on his upcoming releases, which begins with Salaga that is slated for an October 14 release.

Directed by Duniya Vijay, Salaga has Dhananjay featuring in a pivotal role. The actor is also looking forward to the release of Badava Rascal, which will mark filmmaker A Shankar Guru’s directorial debut.

It will be Dhananjay’s first production venture, and is expected to be released in November. The Tagaru actor also has Rathnan Prapancha lined up for release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Head Bush
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp