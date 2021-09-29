STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Thimmesh, Nagabhushan team up for Preetham Thegginamane’s directorial debut

Priyanka Thimmesh has already started shooting for the film, and the actor is paired opposite actor Nagabhushan in the film.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Priyanka Thimmesh, post her stint at Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, has signed up a new project. The Ganapa heroine has already started shooting for the film, and the actor is paired opposite actor Nagabhushan in the film, directed by Preetham Thegginamane.

Preetham, the cinematographer of films like Ayogya and Rathna Manjari, is making his directorial debut with the film, which is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Crystal Paark Cinemas, known for producing hits like Chamak, Ayogya, and Birbal, are now collaborating with producer TR Chandrashekar and Nanda Kishore for the upcoming film. The team will soon wrap up their first schedule. More details of the cast and the story will be revealed soon.

Nagabhushan was last seen in Ikkat - a hilarious drama that was based on the lockdown. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Badava Rascal, starring actor Dhananjay in the lead role.

On the other hand, Priyanka Thimmesh is looking forward to the release of her two films - Arjun Gowda and Sugarless.

