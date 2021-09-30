STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murphy  diaries

The Goa schedule of the film, directed by Pradeep Varma and starring Prabhu Mundkur, Roshni Prakash, and Illa Veermalla, was wrapped up recently
 

Published: 30th September 2021 09:15 AM

A still from Murphy

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Team Murphy is back from Goa after completing a long schedule of their upcoming romantic drama. Directed by B S Pradeep Varma of Urvi fame, the film stars Prabhu Mundkur, Roshni Prakash, and Illa Veermalla in lead roles. The actors and the crew shot a lot of portions in a 400-year-old mansion.
“We also shot a promotional song, a peppy number, titled Mogachi, which was written in a mix of Kodava and Spanish. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya. The Kannada part of the song was penned by Dhananjay Ranjan. On the other hand, the Portuguese version of the song was written by the owner of the mansion,” says Prabhu Mundkur, who shared some stills from the shooting spot.

The actor, in a previous interview with CE, revealed that the title Murphy denotes the family name of his role in the film. While he plays the role of David Murphy, veteran actor Dattanna plays his grandfather Richard. The film follows two different timelines, according to the actor. “The makers were particular about shooting the film at the backdrop of a heritage structure to get the right vibe of the film,” Prabhu says. The team will soon reveal other details of the film and will begin with the release of the promo song.
Murphy is in the tail end of the shoot. Dattanna will next shoot for five days with which the team will wrap up the entire film.

Murphy, bankrolled by producer Ramco Somanna under Gowri Entertainments banner, has dialogues penned by the director Naveen Reddy and cinematography by Anand Sunderesha. Apart from playing the lead role, Prabhu Mundkumar has also written the screenplay and worked as an associate director in the film. The film also features Ahswin Rao Pallakki and Mahantesh in pivotal roles.

Murphy
